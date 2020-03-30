General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, LIBERALISM IS A DISEASE 3/25/20

The post industrial chickens have come home to roost. For 50 or more years, Lyndon LaRouche has been warning about the post-industrial service based economy which is a gross violation of the fundamental laws of physical economics, and natural law. The COVID-19 virus has now exposed the vulnerability of having most of your population providing services while production occurs elsewhere. In contrast, China and South Korea are nations with a production oriented economy, and a disciplined workforce. Their response to the COVID-19 epidemic was to test everyone, rapidly expand capabilities to handle the serious cases, and quarantine the virus. The attempt to do the same in the U.S. and Europe has uncovered the stark reality, that the alleged most economically powerful nations on the planet, with the most so called GDP, do not have the physical means to adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor anything else that disrupts the shareholder value of the 'just in time" supply chain of globalization.



For the average sleepy head out there, this is a shock. Then trillions of dollars are going for what? To keep the stock market up? Then not being able to go to work? What is this? Why is this happening? Dear Mr., Ms, and Mrs. sleepy head, "it doesn't come from Amazon, a store, or the supermarket. It is time you realized that." In the West people are going to have get "real" and start figuring these things out. This is not a time to be Liberal. Liberalism is about having your own mass media created make believe reality. When most of the pensions evaporate into worthless paper, the greatest make believe reality of all time, the fiction of virtual wealth not backed-up by a real physical economy will end. As I sit here in the cubbyhole of my bedroom, with a laptop on my lap getting stiffer and stiffer by the day from sitting, I certainly hope this crisis will be the ultimate death of Liberalism.



Meanwhile Trump is surrounded by the worst people from Goldman Sucks, J.P. Morgan Chase your savings, and other criminals of the top kind who are screaming "bail out, bail out, keep the stocks up, keep the stocks up!" Hyper inflation? Hyper deflation? All the globalist "rules based order" arrangements are being suspended to deal with the crisis. When the system ends, what really matters most in this crisis is to have a sense of humanity, and the optimism of what can replace this system.