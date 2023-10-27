First Amendment Protects the Most Vile Speech -- Even Hamas Supporters

The first amendment does not discriminate against speech, and it is specifically written for viol speech which we disagree with, not so we can applaud someone with whom we concur. This applies even to left-wing hummus advocates chanting vile anti-Israeli slogans.Of course, the government is doing all they can to Weaponized free speech and eliminated for Republicans like Owen Shroyer or Douglas Mackey, both sent to jail literally for speech using whatever pretext they can.
#firstamednment #freespeech #owenshroyer #woke
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.