First Amendment Protects the Most Vile Speech -- Even Hamas Supporters
The first amendment does not discriminate against speech, and it is specifically written for viol speech which we disagree with, not so we can applaud someone with whom we concur. This applies even to left-wing hummus advocates chanting vile anti-Israeli slogans.Of course, the government is doing all they can to Weaponized free speech and eliminated for Republicans like Owen Shroyer or Douglas Mackey, both sent to jail literally for speech using whatever pretext they can.

#firstamednment #freespeech #owenshroyer #woke


