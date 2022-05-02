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Microbiome Breakfast/Lunch by USAMaven
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235 views • May 02, 2022
MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL RECIPE CONTEST
Entry by:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/usamaven
https://brighteon.social/@USAMaven
The video with the most "Likes" by 11:59pm CST on May 05, 2022 will be declared the winner.
Please like and share
Ingredients used in my video:
- Unsweetened vanilla almond yogurt
- Unsweetened coconut yogurt
- Coconut sugar
- Raw honey
- Bee Pollen
- Maca powder
- Mint leaves, 2 kinds
- Sunflower seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
- Chia seeds
- Raw Walnuts
- Raw pecans
- Raw macadamia nuts
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blueberries
- Groovy Bee Fermented Super 30+
Use and mix ingredients as desired in small amounts.
Experiment with different ingredients such as chopped banana, mandarin orange slices, goji berries, cacao nibs, cacao powder, grated apple, oats, chopped almonds, raisins, mulberries, sliced grapes. Use your imagination to vary ingredients biodiversity.
Entry by:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/usamaven
https://brighteon.social/@USAMaven
The video with the most "Likes" by 11:59pm CST on May 05, 2022 will be declared the winner.
Please like and share
Ingredients used in my video:
- Unsweetened vanilla almond yogurt
- Unsweetened coconut yogurt
- Coconut sugar
- Raw honey
- Bee Pollen
- Maca powder
- Mint leaves, 2 kinds
- Sunflower seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
- Chia seeds
- Raw Walnuts
- Raw pecans
- Raw macadamia nuts
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blueberries
- Groovy Bee Fermented Super 30+
Use and mix ingredients as desired in small amounts.
Experiment with different ingredients such as chopped banana, mandarin orange slices, goji berries, cacao nibs, cacao powder, grated apple, oats, chopped almonds, raisins, mulberries, sliced grapes. Use your imagination to vary ingredients biodiversity.
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