Hitler's Attempt @ Russia, Part 7 - The Russian Waves of 1945, Vistula-Oder & Berlin Strategic Offensives
10 months ago

To close out my "Hitler's Attempt @ Russia" series, this is what awaits Ukraine should they fight to the last Ukrainian:


A woman "diarist, searching for coal, was horrified by the sight of 'soft-faced children under huge steel helmets... so tiny and thin in uniforms far too large for them.' She saw this use of children as a form of abuse, and a 'symptom of madness.'"


-------


"Who will take Berlin? Us or the Allies?" - Stalin [it's quite clear from this statement that Stalin never thought of Russia as an ally of "the Allies" lol]

"We will, and before the Allies" - Marshal Ivan Konev of the 1st Ukranian Front. April 1, 1945

