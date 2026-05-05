Passive & Residual Income WHILE YoU SLEEP by Helping Others Have Better Indoor & Outdoor Air Quality

Video by the "General" of the U.S. CLEAN AIR Force, Founder/CEO of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com, & Founder/Exec. Dir. of Tesla Electric Institute (see: https://tinyurl.com/TEIgoals), Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng, wishing anyone who breathes a happy Air Quality Awareness Week & Clean Air Month!

To be able to afford to pay all-cash for your energy upgrade &/or self-reliance items by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime



& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To freshen-up your air by generating negative-ions (aka "Vitamins of the Air") w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat Health Canada & USA FDA-registered medical device, visit

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit



https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





To have better indoor quality w/ the world's FIRST USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers, view COVID-19 test results, the HypoChlorous Co.'s pool flyer, & MORE, visit

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

For a free quote for their pool &/or spa/jacuzzi product, leave a VM w/ your full contact info. & the approx. # of gallons at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 and also your email if you'd like to be invited to become a free HypoChlorous Co. affiliate on my TEAM.

For healthier lighting options & learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





Learn how to protect your lungs @

https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection

Learn about indoor air quality @:

https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies



$AVE up to ~20% on your energy bill$, have greater comfort, better indoor air quality, be more "green," & have more peace & quiet w/ high-quality spray foam insulation or blown-in fiberglass insulation as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/insulation4Dummiess