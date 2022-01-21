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Pot Stocks Update
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10 views • January 21, 2022
Analysts have slashed hundreds of millions of dollars off their 2022 sales forecasts for three Canadian cannabis producers, reflecting an increasingly competitive landscape across the adult-use industry, falling overall prices and poor execution by some executive teams.
The BAD ETF (BAD) debuted on Wednesday to target an index focused on gambling, alcohol and cannabis stocks.
The ETF will track companies that make most of their cash from selling alcohol, cannabis, casinos or gaming, as well as developing pharmaceutical products. “We don’t think social stigma should be a primary factor when it comes to deciding what’s a good investment.”
Multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQB: CURLF) announced the acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries, a private, integrated Arizona marijuana operator, in a deal valued at $211 million.
This acquisition should be viewed as a leveraged buyout (LBO), one of the first in the cannabis industry.
Episode 870 The #TalkingHedge dives into #potstocks...
https://youtu.be/mayay-aBD6E
#CannabisIndustry #AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #AlgorithmicTrading #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI #CannabisIndexFund #MarijuanaIndexFund #CannabisStockIndex #MarijuanaStockIndex #CannabisETF #MarijuanaETF #CannabisInvestment #CannabisIPO #PotStocks #FinTech
The BAD ETF (BAD) debuted on Wednesday to target an index focused on gambling, alcohol and cannabis stocks.
The ETF will track companies that make most of their cash from selling alcohol, cannabis, casinos or gaming, as well as developing pharmaceutical products. “We don’t think social stigma should be a primary factor when it comes to deciding what’s a good investment.”
Multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQB: CURLF) announced the acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries, a private, integrated Arizona marijuana operator, in a deal valued at $211 million.
This acquisition should be viewed as a leveraged buyout (LBO), one of the first in the cannabis industry.
Episode 870 The #TalkingHedge dives into #potstocks...
https://youtu.be/mayay-aBD6E
#CannabisIndustry #AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #AlgorithmicTrading #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI #CannabisIndexFund #MarijuanaIndexFund #CannabisStockIndex #MarijuanaStockIndex #CannabisETF #MarijuanaETF #CannabisInvestment #CannabisIPO #PotStocks #FinTech
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