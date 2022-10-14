Create New Account
The Global Economy Could Stop Growing By 2023
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53497353

Summary：Local time on October 11, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas admitted in a media interview that it is more difficult than expected to combat inflation. Global economy can hardly grow in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
