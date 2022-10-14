The Global Economy Could Stop Growing By 2023

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497353
Summary：Local time on October 11, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas admitted in a media interview that it is more difficult than expected to combat inflation. Global economy can hardly grow in 2023.
