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Iran Releases Another LEGO Animation Mocking Trump as Information War Continues
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Iran-US War:Iran has released another AI‑generated Lego‑style animation mocking US President Donald Trump and using satirical imagery as part of a broader digital propaganda campaign during the ongoing Iran‑US‑Israel conflict. The viral video, created by pro‑Iran media creators, uses animation and meme culture to ridicule Trump and shape the narrative online, highlighting how modern information warfare is evolving.

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Mirrored - APT

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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