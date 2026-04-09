Iran Releases Another LEGO Animation Mocking Trump as Information War Continues

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Iran-US War:Iran has released another AI‑generated Lego‑style animation mocking US President Donald Trump and using satirical imagery as part of a broader digital propaganda campaign during the ongoing Iran‑US‑Israel conflict. The viral video, created by pro‑Iran media creators, uses animation and meme culture to ridicule Trump and shape the narrative online, highlighting how modern information warfare is evolving.
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Mirrored - APT
Thanks to John M for Link
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