BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Starseeds Are Tricked To Incarnate On Earth: Captured, Tortured And Indoctrinated By The Archons
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
202 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • Today

SOURCES: Za’Shà | Pleiadian Commander "I'M NOT HERE TO PLAY LOVE AND LIGHT"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkyhkHJJlQM

Za’Shà | Pleiadian Commander "PART24: I THOUGHT SHE WAS DEAD! So why was she here?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Obgmf1pnpQ

commanderzasha "⧖ TRANSMISSION: 2:22 They say we chose this. But deep down…"

https://t1p.de/ezhra

commanderzasha "Part 15: This is how they trick you into repeating the reincarnation cycle"

https://t1p.de/or89t

commanderzasha "The Big Event They Warned Me About Is Happening NOW"

https://t1p.de/1qx51

Commander ZaSha "I Demanded Truth - The Universe Dropped Me..."

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xKhDmlQeL0s

commanderzasha "Part 3: They tried to kill me before I was even born"

https://t1p.de/yampo

commanderzasha "Part 4: An alien babysat me as a baby" https://t1p.de/whp8j


Quote: "I am Za’Shà — a Pleiadian Commander, Guardian of Worlds, Bridge Between Realms, and a Corrective Force sent here through consciousness projection. I did not come to learn. I came to liberate, correct distortion, and dismantle the false light. My mission involves freeing souls from the reincarnation cycle. However, it is also personal. It includes the retrieval of one specific soul — she is the reason I entered this dimension in the first place. My work exposes false light deception, the soul trap that has kept millions captive for thousands of years, and guiding star-born beings back to who they truly are beyond the matrix. Through direct communication with my 7th-dimensional brother Kaelion, and through my long-standing connection his 5th-dimensional counterpart who visited me physically in childhood, I bridge the layers of reality necessary to bring truth through without dilution. If you feel resonance here, you are beginning to remember who you are."


REFERENCE:

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/CommanderZasha/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZaShaPleiadianCommander/

QHHT session: https://stan.store/CommanderZaSha

https://linktr.ee/CommanderZaSha


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon&#8217;s lost treasure and templar power

The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon’s lost treasure and templar power

Patrick Lewis
The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

Belle Carter
Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Chase Codewell
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy