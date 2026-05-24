How Starseeds Are Tricked To Incarnate On Earth: Captured, Tortured And Indoctrinated By The Archons

SOURCES: Za’Shà | Pleiadian Commander "I'M NOT HERE TO PLAY LOVE AND LIGHT"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkyhkHJJlQM

Za’Shà | Pleiadian Commander "PART24: I THOUGHT SHE WAS DEAD! So why was she here?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Obgmf1pnpQ

commanderzasha "⧖ TRANSMISSION: 2:22 They say we chose this. But deep down…"

https://t1p.de/ezhra

commanderzasha "Part 15: This is how they trick you into repeating the reincarnation cycle"

https://t1p.de/or89t

commanderzasha "The Big Event They Warned Me About Is Happening NOW"

https://t1p.de/1qx51

Commander ZaSha "I Demanded Truth - The Universe Dropped Me..."

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xKhDmlQeL0s

commanderzasha "Part 3: They tried to kill me before I was even born"

https://t1p.de/yampo

commanderzasha "Part 4: An alien babysat me as a baby" https://t1p.de/whp8j





Quote: "I am Za’Shà — a Pleiadian Commander, Guardian of Worlds, Bridge Between Realms, and a Corrective Force sent here through consciousness projection. I did not come to learn. I came to liberate, correct distortion, and dismantle the false light. My mission involves freeing souls from the reincarnation cycle. However, it is also personal. It includes the retrieval of one specific soul — she is the reason I entered this dimension in the first place. My work exposes false light deception, the soul trap that has kept millions captive for thousands of years, and guiding star-born beings back to who they truly are beyond the matrix. Through direct communication with my 7th-dimensional brother Kaelion, and through my long-standing connection his 5th-dimensional counterpart who visited me physically in childhood, I bridge the layers of reality necessary to bring truth through without dilution. If you feel resonance here, you are beginning to remember who you are."





REFERENCE:

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/CommanderZasha/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZaShaPleiadianCommander/

QHHT session: https://stan.store/CommanderZaSha

https://linktr.ee/CommanderZaSha





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA





CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



