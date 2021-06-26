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4x4 Face Turning Octahedron Commutators For Every Piece Type
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78 views • June 26, 2021
In this video I teach several commutators covering every piece type on the four layer face turning octahedron. These could come in handy if you make a mistake during the last layer of your solve. No need to start all over again with a reduction solve.
Inner edge piece three cycle.
Outer edge piece three cycle.
Off-center piece three cycle.
Corner piece three cycle.
Corner piece three cycle (permutation).
Center piece three cycle.
Center piece four swap.
Does the 4x4 FTO jumble?
Octahedron, puzzles, 4x4, MF8, speedcubing, cubing, FTO, commutators
Inner edge piece three cycle.
Outer edge piece three cycle.
Off-center piece three cycle.
Corner piece three cycle.
Corner piece three cycle (permutation).
Center piece three cycle.
Center piece four swap.
Does the 4x4 FTO jumble?
Octahedron, puzzles, 4x4, MF8, speedcubing, cubing, FTO, commutators
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