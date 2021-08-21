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IRELAND : Beaumont Hospital Letter regarding Organ Transplants for those Unvaccinated against C-19
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321 views • August 21, 2021
Link to TD letter, Beaumont Letter and TD contact details spreadsheet:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LyY-NWr6z5B3HVTSaUxVZ8eqvBcQeWQP

LETTER ALSO COPIED BELOW:

Date: [INSERT DATE]

Re: COVID-19 Vaccine and Medical Treatment (including but not limited to Patients on Transplant Waiting Lists)

Dear [INSERT TD NAME],

I refer to the above reference matter.

I have been made aware of a letter issued by Miss Dilly Little (Surgical Director of National Kidney Transplant Service) and Dr Colm Magee (Clinical Director TUN Directorate), on behalf of Beaumont Hospital, dated 3rd August 2021, addressed to Consultant Nephrologists, regarding those patients who are on the transplant waiting list, and who are currently not vaccinated against COVID-19 (the “Beaumont Letter”)

The purpose of the Beaumont Letter is to advise the recipients: - “In view of the risk of transmission, particularly of new COVID variants, we feel that it will not be possible to continue to offer transplantation to unvaccinated recipients. Therefore, if your patient cannot be vaccinated, for whatever reason, we would recommend that they be suspended from the waiting list with immediate effect until the COVID crisis has passed and there is no risk of transmission of COVID for the individual patient or to members of staff or other patients who are immunosuppressed on the transplant unit.”

To say I am shocked and horrified that medical treatment would be refused to any person on the basis of their vaccination status cannot be overstated. It should be noted that during Dail and Seanad debates prior to the enactment of the Health Amendment (No. 2) Act 2021 (the “Act”), some TD’s relayed their disgust at other Members of the House and members of the public for their usage of terms such as “apartheid” to describe the introduction of the Act. There can be no doubt that the end result of the Beaumont Letter, if realised, will be medical apartheid. I am firmly of the view that the passage and enactment of the Act has facilitated the ideas advanced in the Beaumont Letter as being acceptable.

The purpose of this letter is to call upon you, as a representative for the people, to personally contact Beaumont Hospital and ensure any system of medical discrimination in connection with vaccination status is ceased, not only because it amounts to forced vaccination, thereby violating the right to bodily integrity and informed consent (which cannot be given under duress), but also because any such policy is morally repugnant in any civilised democracy

I await hearing from you as a matter of extreme urgency and shall follow up upon this communication.

Yours Sincerely
__________________________
INSERT YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS HERE

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJnbHUsv0Qk
Tracey O' Mahony Barrister at Law

Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Keywords
irelandunvaccinatedorgan transplantsbeaumont hospital
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