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WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC - Stop Getting “Vaccinated” IMMEDIATELY
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755 views • March 02, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years' experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. - .
She show us shock images and footage given to her by an Embalmer, who says that he has never seen anything like this coming out of bodies in his entire career. He advised he started seeing it at the time of the "vaccine" rollout. - .
WARNING: This is extremely graphic footage, however Dr. Ruby emphasises the importance of the world seeing this, as not one more of these lethal injections should enter another human being.
Mirrored Source: Maria Zee – Dr: Jane Ruby
She show us shock images and footage given to her by an Embalmer, who says that he has never seen anything like this coming out of bodies in his entire career. He advised he started seeing it at the time of the "vaccine" rollout. - .
WARNING: This is extremely graphic footage, however Dr. Ruby emphasises the importance of the world seeing this, as not one more of these lethal injections should enter another human being.
Mirrored Source: Maria Zee – Dr: Jane Ruby
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