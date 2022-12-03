LET-S EAT FROM THE LAND- TROPICAL COOKING - FOOD SECURITY





We're excited that the time has come to begin eating from the land (our new farm in Hawaii). We've been planting quite a variety of fruit and vegetables for eleven months now. Now, with each passing month, the earth is beginning to yield bigger and bigger harvests.





We sincerely hope to encourage everyone watching to take the initiative and learn to grow whatever you can for your family's needs. It's a beautiful experience...one that results in enhanced physical, mental and spiritual health. What's more, food security is a serious and growing concern. We believe it's high time for people everywhere to get back to the land for self preservation.





Today's menu: Fire roasted breadfruit, tropical cooked greens medly (edible hibiscus leaf, cranberry hibiscus, moringa), fresh sugar cane juices and coconuts just dropped from the tree!

