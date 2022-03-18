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LAVROV - EXCLUSIVE with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov - HIGHLIGHTS
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23 views • March 18, 2022
📍UN vote on Russia's operation in Ukraine saw unprecedented pressure and blackmail on officials - with threats to seize assets or stop schooling for kids in US
📍Brazil, China and Russia don't want Washington calling the shots
📍Operation in Ukraine to protect civilians who've been bombed for 8 years, to demilitarize and denazification
📍TikTok targets children to brainwash them, unfair act by US and rules are needed to create competition
📍Information "terrorism" playing out, Germany's Bild newspaper claimed I turned back from trip to China - fake news habit a shame
🔘Join: @SergeantRobertHorton
📍Brazil, China and Russia don't want Washington calling the shots
📍Operation in Ukraine to protect civilians who've been bombed for 8 years, to demilitarize and denazification
📍TikTok targets children to brainwash them, unfair act by US and rules are needed to create competition
📍Information "terrorism" playing out, Germany's Bild newspaper claimed I turned back from trip to China - fake news habit a shame
🔘Join: @SergeantRobertHorton
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