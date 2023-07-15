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Live Chat with Paul; -142- Dreamy Draw Dam UFO crash Site + UFO updates
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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19 views • July 15, 2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UAP Updates + Dreamy Draw Dam + 29 Palms + More! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul gives update on personal things and sky watch camera situation [00:13:00] (1d) Paul won the False Copyright for Background MUSIC unlike Warner Brothers! [00:15:53] (2) Main Topic Begins - CosmicJudas Funnies of recent UFO talking head stories doing the rounds like BIG UFOS buried and Hidden in plain sight [00:29:40] (4) 29 Palms..(Corbell FLARES) the 2 photos taken on different sides of the mountain range which I did point out in past lives but Miok aligns the photo on 3D map to prove it [00:34:00] (5) DR Leir Turkey Aliens UFO video on Proof is out there saying its Legit but we know its 100 percent camera internal Artifact cos Optics werent aligned! Small Re-Cap! [00:39:39] (6) UFO crash at Arizona called Dreamy Draw Dam not far from Paradise Valley [00:47:00] (6b) Paul looks over the map for this location [01:02:00] (6c) It looks like a STOP BANK more then Dam similar to ones in NZ [01:13:00] (6d) First Camera Phones made come after the Phoenix Lights Incident and explains lack of photos and videos of the event! [01:16:25] (6e) Back to the map looking at the Dam and finding the water sources [01:24:00] (6f) Rojas on Dreamy Dam Crash [01:25:17] (6g) Paul talks about the Rhodes UFO image looks like a German Paperclip flying wing to him and seen 2 weeks before Kenneth's Sighting and Roswell crash - Paul has cover that in-depth years ago in-depth hopefully do an update with Rob in future live on Roswell [01:31:00] (6h) More Map looking for clues [01:46:00] (6i) Paul reads another article on it has trouble with reader so he reads it [01:53:56] (6j) Gov PDF on Dam project goes back to 1964 and 196 pages and 9 years to build suggests tp Paul its not built to cover up a UFO craft! [02:01:00] (6k) Proof there is lots of water one side of the dam debunks the claim it never rains enough [02:03:00] (6l) Proof these dams are built every where in USA for flood control [02:05:00] (6m) Paul shows Stop Banks used in his city in N.Z. [02:10:00] (7) Big Red Ring in the Sky of Italy April 2023 is not aliens [02:21:00] (8) Paul reads out side comments .. 2 people showed only today [02:22:42] (9) Red Lights over Africa seen from Sky Lab 3 is basically solved Paul explains what it was.. and was not Satellite reflecting sun. .Also points out Darcy Weird Fastwalkers omitted this information as debunked it being a UFO.. Paul mentions the editors also cut up a NASA video to make a reflection look like a UFO and may cover that in future comparing clips. Deceptive! [02:49:00] (10) Paul looks over posts on Twitter about the silliness of Buildings being hidden sites of UFO crashes and other CGI fakes [02:53:23] (11) NASA snow in Space? Paul shows a weebit of the mist filmed and compares it to NASA video some claim are UFOs leaving Earth LOL [02:59:00] (12) More faked NASA footage to make more noise in UFOLOGY being promoted about virally again! claiming again NASA lies which is not the case proven by Paul [03:05:00] (13) Jaime Maussan and Uri Geller caught again posting CGI fakes as proof of gov cover ups! So ignoring to Paul! [03:15:00] (14) Big List of UFO cases.. Paul reads out some that sound legit and more interesting thats been lost in the noise! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

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crashhoaxaliensnasaalienufocoveruphoaxesufosrealgovfakeddrawcgiuapdreamydamuapslegitcrashes
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