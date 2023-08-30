Create New Account
Dr Egon Cholakian video appeal to 3 presidents: Joe Biden , Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping about the situation humanity is in currently!!!
channel image
Puretrauma357
1555 Subscribers
27 views
Published 20 hours ago

Dr Egon Cholakian video appeal to 3 presidents: Joe Biden , Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping about the situation humanity is in currently!!! Maximum repost please ! Also he addresses to all sane journalists to spread this message !

Keywords
vladimir putinhumanityjoe bidendregoncholakian video appealto 3 presidentsxi jinping about the situationis in currently

