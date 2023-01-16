https://gettr.com/post/p256ztg624e

1/15/2023 Miles Guo: Non-interference in China’s internal affairs is the bottom line of the CCP. Its actual meaning is not to meddle with the political interest of the top leaders of the CCP and not to overthrow the one-party dictatorship of the CCP. It has nothing to do with China’s territories, the Chinese people, money, society, and rule of law.

#NonInterferenceinInternalAffairs #onepartydictatorship #CCPseniorcadres





1/15/2023 文贵直播：共产党的底线就是所谓的”不干涉中国内政”，其实质就是不要改变中共高层的政治利益，不要推翻中共一党专政，这和中国的国土、人民、金钱、社会和法治没任何关系

#不干涉内政 #一党专政 #中共高层