AI Jesus? Artificial Intelligence God?

We are seeing more and more steps to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in with matters of religion. From a Protestant sermon via AI, to PETA blaspheming God by re-writing a false account of the Book of Genesis, to Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Form (WEF) calling for a new globalist religion and Bible to be produced by AI, things like ChatGPT are being used. There is also an AI thing called "ask Jesus" which has a false Messiah who does not always provide biblically-accurate statements. Many humans want to worship "the work of their hands." Is that warned against in scripture? Where is this leading? Might the "image of the beast" be demonic and/or involve AI and the Antichrist? Do humans know the way that is right that does not lead to death? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Worship of the ‘Machine God’? AI Jesus?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/artificial-intelligence-and-worship-of-the-machine-god/