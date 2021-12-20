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Sonic the Hedgehog (2021, C64)
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24 views • December 20, 2021
Note: The game requires a memory extension for the C64 of at least 256 kbyte.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a port of the Sonic the Hedgehog game for Master System and Game Gear. The original game was programmed by Ancient. The C64 port was done by various people from Austria, Germany and Sweden.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a port of the Sonic the Hedgehog game for Master System and Game Gear. The original game was programmed by Ancient. The C64 port was done by various people from Austria, Germany and Sweden.
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