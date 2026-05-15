Health reform: Biblical bread has three times more protein than steak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Biblical Footsteps
If you like bread, you’ll definitely like this biblical bread. The original recipe of this biblical bread is provided in the video.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Website: www.ssremnant.org
Email: [email protected]