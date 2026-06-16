Alex Jones Live - Phil Tourney To Congress, 'Help Us Instead Of Helping Israel! Is That What Our Lives Are Worth, To Be Sacrificial Lambs For Israel, I Don't Think So!' - 6-15-2026

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FULL INTERVIEW: "Get This In Front Of Congress & Let Us Testify! If You Think We're Liars, Put Us In Prison For The Rest Of Our Lives If You Can Prove We're Lying!" USS Liberty Association Head, Phil Tourney, Joins Alex Jones To Deliver Powerful Message To Congress & Drops Major New USS Liberty False Flag Information! "Help Us Instead Of Helping Israel! Is That What Our Lives Are Worth, To Be Sacrificial Lambs For Israel?! I Don't Think So!" Tourney Also Reveals How The Destruction Of The USS Liberty Was Designed To Trigger A New Nuclear World War, And He Warns Israel Will Launch New False Flag Attacks To Derail Iran Peace Talks! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO!