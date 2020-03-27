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Nevverlosetruth: Coronavirus HELP US, FEMA, BODIES PILE UP, NYC MAKESHIFT MORGUE NOT! Listen To EMTs, Experts (MIRRORED)
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377 views • March 27, 2020
Nevverlosetruth: Coronavirus HELP US, FEMA, BODIES PILE UP, NYC MAKESHIFT MORGUE NOT! Listen To EMTs, Experts (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/-pvGIW7_5fc

This coronavirus is a pile of shitty propaganda, any one person with a working brain cell should be able to get SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG, at the very least.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
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Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic

https://apnews.com/f1d8a8179745865f0ba2e1ff83c97a83

Ghost Town NYC – Pop Up Morgue at Bellevue Hospital on New York City's East Side?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzCN-3dioOA

Donald Trump vs God on Easter PPV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbPQCJtnT6o

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/dhs-warns-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-local-hospitals-construct-makeshift-facilities

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/after-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-states-ask-emergency-fema-help

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News and Politics
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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy