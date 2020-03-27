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Nevverlosetruth: Coronavirus HELP US, FEMA, BODIES PILE UP, NYC MAKESHIFT MORGUE NOT! Listen To EMTs, Experts (MIRRORED)
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377 views • March 27, 2020
Nevverlosetruth: Coronavirus HELP US, FEMA, BODIES PILE UP, NYC MAKESHIFT MORGUE NOT! Listen To EMTs, Experts (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/-pvGIW7_5fc
This coronavirus is a pile of shitty propaganda, any one person with a working brain cell should be able to get SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG, at the very least.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic
https://apnews.com/f1d8a8179745865f0ba2e1ff83c97a83
Ghost Town NYC – Pop Up Morgue at Bellevue Hospital on New York City's East Side?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzCN-3dioOA
Donald Trump vs God on Easter PPV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbPQCJtnT6o
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/dhs-warns-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-local-hospitals-construct-makeshift-facilities
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/after-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-states-ask-emergency-fema-help
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/-pvGIW7_5fc
This coronavirus is a pile of shitty propaganda, any one person with a working brain cell should be able to get SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG, at the very least.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic
https://apnews.com/f1d8a8179745865f0ba2e1ff83c97a83
Ghost Town NYC – Pop Up Morgue at Bellevue Hospital on New York City's East Side?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzCN-3dioOA
Donald Trump vs God on Easter PPV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbPQCJtnT6o
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/dhs-warns-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-local-hospitals-construct-makeshift-facilities
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/after-nyc-morgues-near-capacity-states-ask-emergency-fema-help
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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