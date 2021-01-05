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Lin Wood Fireside Chat 5 _ Shining Light On the Corruption, the Dark World of Jeffrey Epstein,...
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241 views • January 05, 2021
Lin Wood shares what is on Hunter Biden’s laptop & John Podesta’s laptop. If President Trump orders the military to seize documents, Chief Justice Roberts, Nancy Pelosi, & others will be immediately arrested. Documents must be seized before they are destroyed. Time is of the essence if this part of the Kraken is to be successful.
Clay Clark
24.2K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNyeSapG7HE
Clay Clark
24.2K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNyeSapG7HE
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