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The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) lab appears to be Ground Zero for infection for SARS-CoV-2, according to a paper trail left by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) itself
On December 24, 2019, WIV posted a job opening that suggested they’d discovered a “new and terrible virus” and were recruiting people to come and deal with it
WIV researchers have been conducting experiments involving the bat coronavirus RaTG13 — the closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2, with 96.2% similarity — since at least 2016
Huang Yan Ling was a researcher who formerly worked at WIV; many believe Ling is Patient Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s now missing