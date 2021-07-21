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Episode 1 - Uniting as One - The Patriot & Lama Show
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🌎 Connect With Patriots In Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training From Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
This is the first weekly Live with Master Lama Rasaji founder of Circle of Life and Jimmie Schwinn's founder of My Patriots Network.
On this Live you will learn about Master Lama Rasaji came to find Jimmie Schwinn and how they are working to bring Spirituality & Patriotism together as ONE.
You can learn more about Master Lama Rasaji and the Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com and can learn about Jimmie Schwinn and My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training From Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
This is the first weekly Live with Master Lama Rasaji founder of Circle of Life and Jimmie Schwinn's founder of My Patriots Network.
On this Live you will learn about Master Lama Rasaji came to find Jimmie Schwinn and how they are working to bring Spirituality & Patriotism together as ONE.
You can learn more about Master Lama Rasaji and the Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com and can learn about Jimmie Schwinn and My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
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