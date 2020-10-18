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Further Trump and Q Insights - Charlie Freak and Colleen Interview with Mark Devlin (Good Vibrations Podcast #161)
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224 views • October 18, 2020
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This is the full-length Good Vibrations PODCAST (#161) with Charlie Freak and Colleen being interviewed by Mark Devlin.
[NOTE: The ABRIDGED version with IMAGES is called, "The Q Team's Takedown of the Cabal A-Z." This video contains the FIRST HOUR that was cut from the A-Z version.]
RED PILL + discussion with Charlie Freak and Colleen. Charlie breaks apart the fullness of the Cabal's evil plan to rule over us, by focusing upon the very elements of the Cabal that the Q Plan targeted and have now executed.
(Charlie's YouTube Channel: Freak Sense TV)
This is the full-length Good Vibrations PODCAST (#161) with Charlie Freak and Colleen being interviewed by Mark Devlin.
[NOTE: The ABRIDGED version with IMAGES is called, "The Q Team's Takedown of the Cabal A-Z." This video contains the FIRST HOUR that was cut from the A-Z version.]
RED PILL + discussion with Charlie Freak and Colleen. Charlie breaks apart the fullness of the Cabal's evil plan to rule over us, by focusing upon the very elements of the Cabal that the Q Plan targeted and have now executed.
(Charlie's YouTube Channel: Freak Sense TV)
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