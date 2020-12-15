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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (electile dysfunction 2020, covid vaccine, UFOs, etc) Dec. 14, 2020
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56 views • December 15, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss election 2020 (fraud, coup, countercoup), covid/corona virus and vaccine, UFOs/aliens/ETs, and more news, politics, current events.
Recorded Dec. 14, 2020
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government" https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2): https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC.
Books include: "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" & "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements"
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Recorded Dec. 14, 2020
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government" https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2): https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC.
Books include: "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" & "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements"
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
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