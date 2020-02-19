RACIST UVA STUDENTS WANT TO EXCLUDE PEOPLE BASED ON THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN

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Ryan Dawson
7785 subscribers
Culture isn't race. "Multicultural" has come to mean nothing more than multi-racial. Whenever people defend it they point to actual cultural exchange, but whenever people browbeat with it all they mean is make such and such less wh...
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