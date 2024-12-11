The Elephants In The Room

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





What you don't hear is the XMRVs; you don't hear, starting in 1992, you don't hear what Bernadine Healy told us in 2008: if there was a large or any socio-economic or cultural group for which they are more susceptible to vaccine injury, to injection, infection by injection of any of these bioweapons that have never obeyed the 1986 ACT.

Not one single study of anything on the schedule. This is our dear friend Del Bigtree. And what was on TheHighWire last week, went right back to 2019 and the event 201 at Johns Hopkins University. So you see right now, Trump/Kennedy, have them all by the short hairs, literally and figuratively, and there will be no place for them to hide. The question for every member of Congress, in the Senate, and every other doctor, every person who's injected an untested, never tested, unsafe bioweapon into our most vulnerable Americans. And who were they? African Americans? What did I do when I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms from January 4, 1999 till May 11, 2001 when Judy Nolde left? Because Judy Nolde, Frank Ruscetti and The National Cancer Institute own every single patent. The NIAID and Fauci own, absolutely nothing!

No such thing as turbo cancer, because the studies that we did were to find biomarkers of why African American men get more aggressive, and women, prostate cancers, breast cancers, and other, the neuro-immune diseases from the MMR, than European American men?





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024





The RSB Show: COVID Truth Confirmed, Judy Mikovits & Babry Oren, FoliumPX, Bovaer Approval, Dr. Lisa Palmer, Quantum Nutrition Testing: https://rumble.com/v5vyfh8-covid-truth-confirmed.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Folium PX: https://tinyurl.com/FoliumPXDrJudyStore