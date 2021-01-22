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BIG PHARMA IN THE AGE OF COVID-19(84) WITH G. EDWARD GRIFFIN!!!
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355 views • January 22, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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To better understand our current situation regarding the Covid-19(84) scamdemic it is important to understand the history of how big Pharma came about, who the major players are and what their ultimate goal is. Following the first and second world wars companies like IG Farben of Germany and Standard Oil of the US began forming a cartel with the single goal of monopolizing the entire heath and wellness industry. Fast forward to today’s Covid-19(84) nightmare and you’ll find it’s the same players with the same agendas. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with author and researcher G. Edward Griffin about the history of big Pharma, how that ties into our world today and most importantly what you as an individual can do about it to help turn this situation around!

To learn more from G. Edward Griffin visit:
Realityzone.com
and
redpilluniversity.org

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Keywords
cancerbig pharmavaccinemedicineoilrockefellerdoctorgermanybill gatesig farbencartelmedical schoolstandard oilg edward griffinexplosivepress for truthpressfortruth
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