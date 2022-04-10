EPIC!! Irish MEP Clare Daly Wreaks Havoc on Parliament, Dismantling the Dominant Pro-War Narrative

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"We cannot ignore the role of NATO and the EU. Instead of promoting peace and acting in the interests of the people of Europe... [this conflict] has become a tool of NATO and the military industrial complex. What is needed is an end to the conflict, an end to militarism, a ceasefire, and a negotiated settlement. We should restore our role as a diplomatic one [in] promoting peace. Anything else makes us complicit."
EPIC!!
Cred: Vigilantfox