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Pre-Life Memory, Not Listening to Life Planners: 5D Earth Ascension
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45 views • September 20, 2021
Enjoy this snippet from the interview of 'California & Mr. Biffles Show' with the author, Von Galt. In this segment, Von and Cali go over how Cali's pre-life vivid memory of how she did not listen to her life planners, the gate keeps, and her whole soul group when they advised her not to incarnate into Earth during the ascension into 5D and that Mandela effects may trip her out. Now she some times wishes she'd listen, but oh well. Von, herself has pre-life memories of being a life planner and got confirmation of such a job in the spirit world through other Buddhist monks and hypnosis. Let's roll with it!
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/nvc44RyqrOU
We get a unique perspective on the Mandela Effect, matrix glitches, and parallel people from Buddhist author, Von Galt. Von spent 40 years studying the ascension of Earth into the 5th dimension. 40 years in manifesting parallel realities through Buddhism/Hinduism, 20 years following consciousness research in academia, and she spent the last 5 years as a hypnosis practitioner which further confirms what is going on.
Von is expected to publish her three-volume book series from her 2012 blog articles on this HUGE topic later this summer. Be on the look-out for book 1 of, "Buddhist Mandalas: 5D Awakening with Sacred Geometry".
For more about the California & Mr. Biffles Show:
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
The new Mandela Effects Chat Live January/February 2020 with California and Mr.Biffles on The California and Mr.Biffles Show!
We cover philosophy, bible changes, theology, meditation, manifestation, aliens, ufo, history, glitch in the matrix, Reddit Mandela effects M.E. me, etc and more.
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
Follow California on Sound Cloud - https://soundcloud.com/californiaglass
Donate on PayPal - [email protected]
Jacob Israel's Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasCalls
_____________________________________________________
More about Von's work:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/nvc44RyqrOU
We get a unique perspective on the Mandela Effect, matrix glitches, and parallel people from Buddhist author, Von Galt. Von spent 40 years studying the ascension of Earth into the 5th dimension. 40 years in manifesting parallel realities through Buddhism/Hinduism, 20 years following consciousness research in academia, and she spent the last 5 years as a hypnosis practitioner which further confirms what is going on.
Von is expected to publish her three-volume book series from her 2012 blog articles on this HUGE topic later this summer. Be on the look-out for book 1 of, "Buddhist Mandalas: 5D Awakening with Sacred Geometry".
For more about the California & Mr. Biffles Show:
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
The new Mandela Effects Chat Live January/February 2020 with California and Mr.Biffles on The California and Mr.Biffles Show!
We cover philosophy, bible changes, theology, meditation, manifestation, aliens, ufo, history, glitch in the matrix, Reddit Mandela effects M.E. me, etc and more.
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
Follow California on Sound Cloud - https://soundcloud.com/californiaglass
Donate on PayPal - [email protected]
Jacob Israel's Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasCalls
_____________________________________________________
More about Von's work:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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