Self-Care & Your Health with guest Wendi Thompson

Self-care is not selfish! Did you know that the average life span is 79 years, but the average health span is 63 years…it’s true! By the time most people reach their 60s, their health declines significantly. Taking care of yourself allows you to be available and better serve the people you love!



Join Dr. Hotze and Wendi Thompson, a guest at Hotze HWC since 2003. Wendi is a retired geologist from Houston, who moved out to Pueblo, Colorado in 2019. Wendi’s health started declining at age 25 and she was diagnosed with cancer, which eventually led to a full hysterectomy at age 33. She found the Hotze Health and Wellness Center, where she received treatment for her physical symptoms, and she was also offered great emotional support! Almost 20 years after her initial visit, her health and life continue to flourish!





Be healthy in the best years of your life so you can enjoy them and be available for those you love.





