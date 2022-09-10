weather radar, June 2022

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Please check my other "weather radar" video for the info on the Four Corners impact structure, I'm not going to copy all that again here. I was watching that one earlier today and thought it seemed like too much of a teaser, so here's the whole month of June. Soundtrack is "Smooth Waters" by Serge Pavkin Music again -- https://pixabay.com/music/beautiful-plays-smooth-waters-115977 And after the music stops, about five minutes in, what's all the activity with the green spots? Weather manipulation? This is actually why I started collecting the radar gifs in the first place, to look for evidence of that happening.