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Next: Climate Lockdowns? Hugo Talks.
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171 views • February 11, 2021
It was only a matter of time before the establishment would fuse together these two supposed existential threats to life on earth – COVID and climate change. Globalists and technocrats at the UN and the World Economic Forum are hoping a compliant public will marry these two concepts in order to institute the next phase of the largest social engineering project in human history.
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