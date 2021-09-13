Bosnian Pyramids, Yonaguni, Göbekli Tepe Portal Instructions - Hypnosis w/Von Galt

We’re grateful for this client giving permission to share his session so that it may help others find direction. This brief snippet covers questions that the client had for the higher-self about his archaeological volunteer work at the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun. He is planning to go to different pyramids on the Earth's ley line grids to investigate the portal point but sought a hypnosis session with the author, Von Galt to seek guidance from his higher-self and to talk to Von about her ley lines and Merkabah portals research.In short, the Subconscious says that the "possible" futures for Earth are a "multiverse". There are parallel futures and parallel people who will experience the one that fits their frequency. Most people make it to the higher reality. The higher realities are where active pyramid portals and people of higher Merkabah reside in the near future.Click on the link for the FULL Hypnosis session recording:Don't forget to "SUBSCRIBE" for new videos.Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos.DISCLAIMER: QHHT is an “exploratory" hypnosis modality. The practitioner is not a healer. Hypnosis is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.The Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) is only offered to local residents in the Seattle, WA, USA area at this time! Please visit QhhtOfficial.com to locate a practitioner in your area.If you’re in the Seattle area and want to schedule a hypnosis session with Von, then please visit the website for details.Merkaba Chakras:Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:Von's Author Page:Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry: