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UK BUSINESS OWNERS FIGHTING FOR THEIR RIGHT TO WORK (part 2 of 2) MUST WATCH!!!!
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38 views • November 14, 2020
The police have AGAIN today attended the premises of Tattooist, ‘Aron Carl Freeman’ to try and gain entry. This man will not bow down to this lunacy and we salute him!!!
BUSINESS OWNERS FIGHTING FOR THEIR RIGHT TO WORK
part one
https://www.brighteon.com/d73a83af-4ef1-4165-94af-396220c337ad
Aron Carl Freeman Tattoo Shop Owner from BRISTOL England who refused to shut down‼️ DE-ARRESTED with no charges Using Common Law..
We are winning JOIN common law courts
Common law courts
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION
https://gbdeclaration.org
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE
https://truthcomestolight.com
STOP WORLD CONTROL
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned
STOP UK LOCKDOWN
https://www.crowdjustice.com/c....ase/lockdownlegalcha
Banned from you-tube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
BUSINESS OWNERS FIGHTING FOR THEIR RIGHT TO WORK
part one
https://www.brighteon.com/d73a83af-4ef1-4165-94af-396220c337ad
Aron Carl Freeman Tattoo Shop Owner from BRISTOL England who refused to shut down‼️ DE-ARRESTED with no charges Using Common Law..
We are winning JOIN common law courts
Common law courts
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION
https://gbdeclaration.org
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE
https://truthcomestolight.com
STOP WORLD CONTROL
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned
STOP UK LOCKDOWN
https://www.crowdjustice.com/c....ase/lockdownlegalcha
Banned from you-tube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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