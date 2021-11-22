DARPA Subterranean Challenge Final Event Compilation

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DARPA's Subterranean (SubT) Challenge seeks to better equip warfighters and first responders to explore uncharted underground environments that are too dangerous, dark, or deep to risk human lives. Three Circuit Events have led to this Final Event at the Louisville Mega Cavern September 21-24, 2021. Participating teams will deploy autonomous