Quo Vadis





May 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 23, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 23, 2024:





Dear children, seek ye strength and courage in the Lord who loves you and calls you to conversion.





Turn away from wickedness and be ye like Jesus in everything.





You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





Everything in this life passes away.





Seek the treasures of Heaven offered by My Son Jesus and available in His true Church.





Fear not.





I will always be by your side.





Whatever happens, remain firm on the path that I have pointed out to you over these years.





You will still have long years of hard trials.





Humanity has defied the Creator and for this reason will drink the bitter chalice of suffering.





You will still see horrors upon Earth.





Pray.





Only through prayer can you achieve victory.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave another recent message to Pedro Regis on September 21, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, you are walking towards a painful future where few will remain firm in the faith.





A great war will come and the soldiers will be in their cassocks.





Those who defend false ideologies will persecute men and women of faith and My poor children will drink the bitter chalice of pain.





Courage!





There is no victory without the cross.





My Jesus has promised that He will always be with you.





When you feel the weight of trials, rejoice and testify that even in the midst of suffering you are a belonging of the Lord.





Humanity walks spiritually blind, but you can walk in the light by loving and defending the truth.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist.





Those who remain faithful until the end will receive a great reward from the Lord.





Onward!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgihmgQi1mA