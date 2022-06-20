The Majority of Deaths Shift From Respiratory Causes to Cardiac Causes in Massachusetts of 2021

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https://gnews.org/post/p8a2d629
06/13/2022 Steve Kirsch: The majority of deaths suddenly shift from respiratory causes to cardiac causes in the Massachusetts death data of 2021, and the only explanation that fits this is the vaccine is now killing more people than COVID