PRAY THAT YOU WILL NOT FALL INTO TEMPTATION

Written and published by Lucia on Sept.10/2023





Transcript to follow.









***Please subscribe to either one of the back-up channels. Here are the links,

Link to YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

Link to Rumble, https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947



--------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.





#prophecy #endtimes #prayer #powerofprayer #temptation #holyspirit #judgments #disaster #wrathofgod #greatdistress #blackhorse #inflation #betrayal #torture #antichrist #slaughter #repentance









