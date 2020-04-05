Huge Moves: China, Russia, India, Most Middle East Officially Agree to Ditch Dollar w/ Ken Swartz

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WARNING: This show discusses facts that may be disturbing and could bring on a sense of fear. Please be advised.
Economist and Scientist, Ken Swartz, joins the program to discuss the latest moves by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Country members including Russia, China, India, Iran and many others have officially agreed to stop conducting all business commerce utilizing the U.S. dollar. The move came as the United States was in the middle of a major economic bail out package and while the majority of the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide global recession.
Here is the official news briefing from Shanghai Cooperation Organization: https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news...
Before you knew Ken as "Ken the Scientist", Ken was an economic consultant to countries in the Middle East. Ken holds a global economic degree from ACLU and a masters degree in science. See his full bio @ https://sarahwestall.com/huge-moves-c...
You can contact Ken Swartz @ http://c60PurplePower.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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