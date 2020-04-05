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Huge Moves: China, Russia, India, Most Middle East Officially Agree to Ditch Dollar w/ Ken Swartz
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133 views • April 05, 2020
Sarah Westall

WARNING: This show discusses facts that may be disturbing and could bring on a sense of fear. Please be advised.

Economist and Scientist, Ken Swartz, joins the program to discuss the latest moves by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Country members including Russia, China, India, Iran and many others have officially agreed to stop conducting all business commerce utilizing the U.S. dollar. The move came as the United States was in the middle of a major economic bail out package and while the majority of the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide global recession.

Here is the official news briefing from Shanghai Cooperation Organization: https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news...

Before you knew Ken as "Ken the Scientist", Ken was an economic consultant to countries in the Middle East. Ken holds a global economic degree from ACLU and a masters degree in science. See his full bio @ https://sarahwestall.com/huge-moves-c...

You can contact Ken Swartz @ http://c60PurplePower.com

Tetrogen (world's best fat fighter) has created a Free 12-week weight loss program for Patreons. Patreons can see this exclusive program @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. - Patreons also receive discounts on Tetrogen, C60 Gel Caps, Defytime and much more!

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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militaryrussiaempireeconomychinawarpompeolibyadollarindiasarah westallcentral banklock downcovid-19ken swartzmost middle eastditch dollar
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