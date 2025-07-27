BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel resumes AID AIRDROPS over Gaza - yesterday
1 day ago

Israel resumes AID AIRDROPS over Gaza

To counter ‘FALSE’ claims of ‘intentional starvation’

‘There is NO starvation in Gaza — this is a false campaign by Hamas’ - (lies by Israel)

2024: aid parachutes falling into SEA as Gazans rush to catch them

Adding more:  ❗️ ISRAEL RESUMES GAZA AID AS FAMINE WARNING ESCALATES

The IDF announced immediate humanitarian measures:

🔸 Airdrops of flour/sugar/canned goods (7+ pallets)

🔸 "Humanitarian corridors" for UN medical/food convoys

🔸 10x water boost for 900k Gazans via desalination plant

WHO data shows: with more than 100 dead from malnutrition since October 2023, 10% of Gaza are now acutely malnourished. 

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cites aid restrictions for "exacerbating famine."

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
