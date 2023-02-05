Create New Account
SECRETS OF THE UNITED NATIONS – WHAT EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW!
Free4eva Media
Published Yesterday |

Călin Georgescu worked as a senior expert in sustainable development within the UN system for nearly 20 years, as a former executive director of the United Nations Global Sustainable Index Institute in Geneva (2015-2016). He previously served as President of the European Research Centre (ERCIS) for the Club of Rome (2013–2015), of which he is also member.

He joins Dr Reiner Fuellmich to say that when he began working within the UN system, he believed the institution offered great hope for humanity and for the planet but he eventually found that the UN is controlled by criminal oligarchs who use it to enrich themselves and to enslave humanity.

Keywords
ununited nationssustainable developmentclub of romeenslave humanityreiner fuellmichcriminal oligarchs

