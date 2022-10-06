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Investment Pitch Deck Review: Cannabis Producer (Grower)
A pitch deck is a short presentation made to potential investors that presents your company’s vision, team, and strategy.
The deck can make your company stand out, so creating a memorable one can either make or break your startup.
Here are the #TalkingHedge's 7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:
1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)
2) Know the Investor Audience
3) Understand the Market
4) List Needs & Roadblocks
5) Know What Sets the Business Apart
6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service
7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action