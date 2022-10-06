Investment Pitch Deck Review: Cannabis Producer (Grower)



A pitch deck is a short presentation made to potential investors that presents your company’s vision, team, and strategy.



The deck can make your company stand out, so creating a memorable one can either make or break your startup.



Here are the #TalkingHedge's 7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:

1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)

2) Know the Investor Audience

3) Understand the Market

4) List Needs & Roadblocks

5) Know What Sets the Business Apart

6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service

7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action





