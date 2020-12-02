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Mike Yeadon - Expert on Viruses (a former CSO at Pfizer) fact by fact destroys COVID danger, PCR tests & lockdowns
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157 views • December 02, 2020
Mike Yeadon - Expert on Viruses (a former CSO at Pfizer) fact by fact destroys COVID danger, PCR tests & lockdowns
He has been calling this out for many months now.. He stated a few months ago that the PCR test was "Fatally flawed"
He knows his shit and he knows what's right. And most importantly he's not scared to say the right thing at a time when it matters
source
https://youtu.be/8bX-wFVBP94
He has been calling this out for many months now.. He stated a few months ago that the PCR test was "Fatally flawed"
He knows his shit and he knows what's right. And most importantly he's not scared to say the right thing at a time when it matters
source
https://youtu.be/8bX-wFVBP94
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