Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 October 2023 Victoria Market and Return
channel image
Lightpath
14 Subscribers
4 views
Published 21 hours ago

Part 2 of two videos of the rally on this day. It is longer than the first video because there were many speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. Snippets of what each person said are supplied at the start of this video to give a short summary of the subject matter. After the rally speeches at the Market, the remainder of the video records the return to Parliament House via the Bourke Street Mall.

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesparliament housequeen victoria marketbourke street mall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket