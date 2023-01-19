WEF DECLARES ‘HUMANS ARE A PLAGUE’ AND ‘AI IS THE CURE’
Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum, has announced that human beings are no better than “viruses or bananas” and the WEF has now reached the point where they can “hack humanity.”
Please support our channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/truthmedia
Source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.