Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF DECLARES ‘HUMANS ARE A PLAGUE’ AND ‘AI IS THE CURE’
123 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday |

WEF DECLARES ‘HUMANS ARE A PLAGUE’ AND ‘AI IS THE CURE’

Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum, has announced that human beings are no better than “viruses or bananas” and the WEF has now reached the point where they can “hack humanity.”
Please support our channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/truthmedia
Source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket