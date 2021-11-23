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mRNA cDNA GOODBYE YOU!
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127 views • November 23, 2021
mRNA cDNA GOODBYE YOU!
https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b/mRNA-cDNA-Goodbye-You!:3
2013 Supreme Court Petition revealing how RNA, DNA, mRNA, isolated DNA, cDNA works and the decision that isolated AND cDNA "CAN" be owned and patented! GOODBYE YOU! ALL of you being injected are now enslaved and owned and you don't even realize it, but you will soon, but it will be too late!
https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b/mRNA-cDNA-Goodbye-You!:3
2013 Supreme Court Petition revealing how RNA, DNA, mRNA, isolated DNA, cDNA works and the decision that isolated AND cDNA "CAN" be owned and patented! GOODBYE YOU! ALL of you being injected are now enslaved and owned and you don't even realize it, but you will soon, but it will be too late!
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