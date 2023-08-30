Weaponized Government has Illegal Private Agreements w/ FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain









FBI Whistleblower, Nate Cain, joins the program to discuss how extensive the FBI, NSA and other agencies have become weaponized against the American people. He shares his personal story and treatment after blowing the whistle on the FBI for their illegal activities involving Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Supreme court justices and every day citizens. He also claims the U.S. Government has illegal private immunity agreements beyond section 230 with Big Tech/Social media companies. He is running for congress vowing to expose the corruption. You can support his campaign at https://NateCain4WV.com





